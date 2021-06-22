Cancel
Portland, ME

A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

By Joey
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are ice cream shops all across New England always look to push the boundaries of what you may be willing to try when it comes to new flavors. A couple of years ago, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine made headlines by serving up a sour pickle flavored soft serve. It was a hit and people keep waiting for more. But it's not just Lib's finding ways to bend the mind when it comes to ice cream, a shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts paired a traditional ice cream sundae with something you'd never even imagine, Crab Rangoon's.

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
Rochester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Will This Popular Buffet Be Returning Soon To Rochester NH?

Though it's nothing more than an unsubstantiated rumor at this point, I couldn't believe my ears when I heard the reply to this all too common question. When you pick up your orders at The Dynasty Restaurant on Signal Street in Rochester, chances are very good you've heard someone calling to ask if the buffet has returned.
Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

4 Great Dover NH Restaurants That No Longer Exist

The following list should serve as a test to see how old you are. Here are 4 great Dover NH restaurants that locals still rave about. Whenever I think of Weeks Restaurant, I remember a classmate of mine had his birthday dinner party there, in 1979?, and the staff all walked out and sang a personalized Happy Birthday song to him, along with a gigantic sundae.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
GolfPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Upscale Mini Golf Coming Soon to Boston Is the Perfect Date Night

If you were to ask me, the perfect combination of an ideal date night involves mini golf, food, and dancing, and I might have just found the best spot for a fun night out. It's called Puttshack and it's an upscale, tech-infused experience that brings much more to the putting green than a normal game of miniature golf. Basically, the future of indoor mini-putt is here and it's coming soon to the Boston Seaport.
Portland, MEPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

What’s With the Enormous 8 Foot Pinecone in Maine?

Imagine you are just walking along minding your own business when you come upon an 8-foot long pine cone in one of your favorite Portland parks!. But upon further inspection, you see that the pine cone is cleverly made out of reclaimed metal shovels! That pinecone just got very cool! And Corey Templeton took some great photos too!
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Pandemic Loss: The Striker in Portsmouth, NH Closing

The owners of The Striker on Bow Street in Portsmouth announced on Tuesday that they are closing their doors after Saturday night. In a Facebook post, they said they did not receive federal grant relief from this last stimulus package set aside for restaurants. The funds were dispersed before their turn in line, they said.
Video GamesPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of New Hampshire!

Shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, TheGeographyPin, aka Miguel, shared his latest masterpiece, the state of New Hampshire. Miguel isn't from New Hampshire or even the United States. Miguel is an illustrator from Peru and has started a project tackling all 50 states. He's done 14 states in the Super Mario style so far with New Hampshire being the first in New England.
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

This NH Bird’s Entertaining Broken Wing Act Is For Survival

This has been an unusually good year to see a killdeer in NH. If you happen to be walking anywhere near their nest this summer, don't be fooled by the 'Broken Wing' act. Killdeer can be found at the beach, (they are technically a plover after all), but they'll also commonly find refuge in sparse grassy fields, not unlike what we have here in the Granite State.
Hampton, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Celebrate America With Fireworks and More at Hampton Beach New Hampshire

It looked as if we were going to miss out on Fireworks at Hampton Beach this year due to some piping plovers. It was a close call, but the federally protected birds have flown the nest according to wmur.com. If you know me, you know I am obsessed with birds. The piping plover’s conservation status is ‘near threatened’ and their populations have been on the rise due to some serious conservation efforts. If you were a piping plover, what better place to call home than Hampton beach? Unfortunately, that is exactly where the fireworks that were to be in June were canceled.
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Rescue Cat Completes Epic Journey of New Hampshire’s 48 Peaks!

Cat Does More Than I Can Ever Dream of Accomplishing. Have you heard about Floki the Rescue Cat? The Top Cat in New Hampshire according to wmur.com is the hiking phenom cat. I can imagine hiking with my dog, but I don’t think my cat would be too happy about hiking let alone all 48 of New Hampshire’s tallest mountains. From the look on Floki’s face, she loves the great outdoors as much as her rescue owner Mel Elam who hails from North Conway.
Kittery, MEPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Here’s What it Means to Order Your Clams ‘Lilian Style’ at Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery, Maine

Bob's Clam Hut has been a cherished institution on the Seacoast for 65 years! They have had some celebrity visitors over the decades; Martha Stewart, Antoni from Queer Eye and Guy Fieri just to name a few! No one can resist their fresh seafood and heaping baskets of deep fried goodness, delicious lobster, and my personal favorite: the creamy clam chowder and crispy fries. Great, now I'm drooling.

