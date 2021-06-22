Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Did ‘Loki’s TVA Erase The Netflix Marvel Shows From Existence?

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, every single hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe banded together to defeat Thanos and save reality — with a few very notable exceptions. Despite the fact that their series had been sold with the tagline “#ItsAllConnected,” no one from any of Marvel’s Netflix series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Defenders, appeared in that final battle. Neither did anyone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the first episode of Loki, even refers to Agent Coulson — who “died” in The Avengers then headlined that show — but doesn’t mention the fact that he’s (sort of) still alive out there somewhere in Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline.”

my1053wjlt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Marvel Universe#Netflix Series#Defenders#Agents Of S H I E L D#Avengers#Tva#Mcu#The Time Keepers#Infinity Stones#Screencrush#Loki Air#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Marvel’s Loki is coming to Fortnite Crew in July

Epic Games teased back in May that the Marvel character Loki would be coming to Fortnite through a loading screen background released for Fortnite Crew subscribers. It was only Loki’s shadow, but fans still spotted it and caused speculation about the trickster being added to the game. The Invasion season has primarily had AT&T and WarnerMedia properties so far, like Rick Sanchez and Superman, but it looks like that’s about to change.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel explains more about Loki’s sexuality in Chapter 3

During your registration for your trial, it is possible to see on your profile that you have fluid sexuality. This seemed to be an isolated detail; however, more is said about their love affairs during chapter 3. Lady Loki or Sylvie Lushton tells him some details about his ex-partners and...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why did Netflix’s Cam return to popularity?

Cam is a Netflix movie which premiered in 2018, the plot is about a young woman who is scammed and plans to unmask the mysterious thief who is posing as her and regain her identity. Between suspense and mystery, Cam catches you since the social media They are the order...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios promotes Loki’s most enigmatic characters

The Loki series has added some new characters to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that appear to be spectacular. Who are the Guardians of Time? This is one of the most interesting questions about the series Loki. Since for now, Marvel Studios has told us everything they have done building the TVA (Time Variation Authority), but we have not been able to see them in person. Hopefully in the end they show them and explain everything thoroughly.
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘Loki’: Does Free Will Exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of Loki. So far, Loki has revealed that everything that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is part of a “Sacred Timeline” preserved and maintained by a mysterious group of immortal beings known as “Time-Keepers.” These Time-Keepers use the TVA to monitor and repair this one universe from any deviation from their grand plan. When Loki stole the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame, that wasn’t supposed to happen, making him a “Variant” time criminal and landing him at the TVA. But when the Avengers took the Infinity Stones to stop Thanos in Endgame, that apparently was supposed to happen, and thus the Sacred Timeline was maintained.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Loki': What It Means That All the TVA Folks Are Variants

(This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s “Loki” through the third episode) If you’re the sort of person, like I am, who likes to look through old Marvel comics to try to figure out what’s going to happen next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you should probably give up on that quest for the remaining three episodes of “Loki.”
MoviesIGN

Marvel's Loki Tamil and Telugu Release Date Revealed

Disney Plus Hotstar had previously announced that Tamil and Telugu versions of Marvel’s Loki have been delayed. The platform has now revealed the release date for Tamil and Telugu dubs. Marvel’s Loki Tamil and Telugu Release Date. The Tamil and Telugu versions of Loki will release on June 30, right...
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Episode 3 reveals the Marvel show's fatal flaw

Loki isn’t cool. Loki is dramatic. He’s mischievous. He’s clever. He’s a lovable scamp. But he’s no superhero. Superheroes are cool. The coolest thing Loki ever did was catch Hawkeye’s arrow in The Avengers, and that backfired almost immediately. This isn’t to say Loki’s not a great character. He’s great....
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 4: MCU Easter Eggs and References

This article contains Loki spoilers. OK, but seriously…this is the best episode of Loki yet, and one of the best examples of the MCU’s Disney+ TV strategy full stop. Plenty of drama and action, to be sure, but also packed with surprises, some of which are very much things that Marvel Comics and MCU fans will be excited about, and others a little more subtle.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s Loki: Tom Hiddleston teases a possible season 2

American actor Tom Hiddleston will embark on your first solo adventure of Marvel on Loki from Disney +. But will it be a limited series like its predecessors, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?. Well, it seems not, since the Marvel star has hinted that there could be...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Loki Episode 4 recap: Existence is Futile in the TVA

In Loki Episode 4, “The Nexus Event,” we learn more about the TVA and the agents who would die to protect the Time Keepers. But where do the Loki Variants fit in?. The Disney Plus show has been teasing the Time Keepers for the first three episodes. Having ended on a massive cliffhanger in the previous episode, the show goes all out in revealing its secrets, while throwing in a few more unexpected twists.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Marvel Studios approached Loki’s sexuality

Actress Sophia Di Martino who plays Sylvie at Marvel Studios talks about the scene where Loki’s sexuality is revealed. In the third episode of the series Loki there is a conversation between the characters of Sophia Di Martino Y Tom Hiddleston, where the bisexuality of the Asgardian God of Mischief. This is the first time Marvel Studios reveals that one of their leads is LGBTQ +, so it was important to them that the scene turned out perfect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy