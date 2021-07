Olson went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks Thursday against the Rangers. Olson continued his excellent form at the plate, as he now has at least one hit in 19 of his last 22 games. In that span, he's delivered seven home runs, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored all while hitting .404. While Olson won't likely be able to maintain that form for the rest of the season, he has a tremendous 162 wRC+ through 300 plate appearances.