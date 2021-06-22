Cancel
Teton, ID

Our Natural Stonehenge

By Bruce Mason
Teton Valley News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won’t notice it, but from now on, each day in 2021 will have a little bit less light. You might notice that sunrise and sunset, which have been happening a little farther north on the horizon each day, now start moving the other way, a little bit farther south. When ancient people saw this, sometimes they built monuments to mark the spot where the sun rose and set at its extremes. We call these monuments names like Stonehenge, pyramids, and mounds today. Here in Teton Valley, we don’t need to build monuments, just notice which mountain the sun rises and sets behind when seen from your home, and there you go.

