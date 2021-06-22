Cancel
METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar ahead of Fed chair's testimony

By Mai Nguyen
Reuters
 16 days ago

HANOI, June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday, as the dollar paused for a breather ahead of highly-anticipated testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The dollar has gained sharply since the Fed last week flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on Monday as markets looked to Powell’s testimony for further guidance.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $9,192 a tonne, as of 0713 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.9% at 67,350 yuan ($10,408.62) a tonne.

“If the (ShFE) price remains below 70,000 this week, downstream purchases may still be relatively active, which may form a certain supporting effect on copper prices,” said Huatai Futures in a note.

“But on the other hand, the pressure on the supply side is relatively high, mainly due to the pressure of state reserves selling and the continuous rebound of treatment charges prices,” the company said, adding that copper was expected to be volatile in the coming sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global world refined copper market showed a 19,000 tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 108,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group said.

* The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 15,600 tonnes in April from a shortfall of 17,100 tonnes in March, International Nickel Study Group data showed.

* The speculative net long in ShFE copper declined to 5.1% of open interest on Monday, the lowest since Nov. 19 and was down from 7.3% on Friday, Marex Analytics data showed.

* LME nickel rose 1.8% to $17,765 a tonne and ShFE nickel climbed 3.6% to 132,750 yuan a tonne. ShFE aluminium advanced 1.6% to 18,625 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin rose 1.9% to 202,350 yuan a tonne.

(Updates prices; adds Fed minutes) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued on their downward trajectory on Wednesday, with 10-year yields on track for a seventh straight session of declines on worries the economic recovery may be softening while investors assessed the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues to its policy path. The streak of declines for the 10-year note is the longest since a nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. was gaining speed. Recent data on the labor market and services sector has given investors pause that the economy may not be strengthening as initially anticipated and some underlying weakness may be emerging. On Wednesday, the Labor Department said job openings edged up in May while hiring dipped, indicating the economy continues to struggle with labor shortages. Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had a run-up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, and worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus contributed to the risk-off environment. Also cited for the decline were a market that had been largely positioned short and a break on Tuesday of technical support levels on the 10-year. "It’s a little bit of all of those from short squeeze, Delta variants, lack of supply, asset liability and historical tapering meaning lower yields," said Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.9 basis points to 1.321% after earlier falling as low as 1.296%, the lowest level since Feb. 19. "We broke 1.3% twice this morning at a couple of levels. When it hit those levels it bounced. ... Holding at this 1.30 handle is a bet the markets are probably going to want to see," said Souza. Minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting showed central bank officials believed "substantial further progress" on the economic recovery had not yet been met, but agreed they needed to be prepared to act should inflation or other risks emerge. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 110.4 basis points after flattening to as little as 107.3, the narrowest since Feb 12. Market players said the 10-year yield's breach below 1.40% had been crucial in attracting more bond buyers as that was the level where many had hedged their "reflation" bets. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 6.3 basis points to 1.940% after falling to a low of 1.918%, its lowest since Feb. 11. July 7 Wednesday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 163-9/32 1-6/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-136/256 0-80/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2161 -0.006 Three-year note 99-144/256 0.4 -0.011 Five-year note 100-112/256 0.7852 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-8/256 1.0961 -0.036 10-year note 102-204/256 1.3213 -0.049 30-year bond 109-208/256 1.9404 -0.063 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 1.00 spread (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra and Leslie Adler)
* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, Kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near its highest in three months versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, edged up to 92.759 after touching 92.844 overnight for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. "Various participants" at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy for tapering its asset purchases in August or September. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program beginning early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was flat at $1.1791 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a press conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar traded slightly lower at 110.585 yen , as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3196% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.2% weaker at $0.74650, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.4% to $0.69920. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0400 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1792 $1.1792 +0.01% -3.48% +1.1798 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.5600 110.6100 -0.01% +7.08% +110.6600 +110.4300 Euro/Yen.
NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Thursday from a three-month high hit late in the previous session, mainly due to strength in the euro after the European Central Bank set a new inflation target and as concerns grew over the spread of COVID variants. Softness in...
July 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting reaffirmed sooner than expected tapering of its bond buying, supporting the dollar and threatening liquidity in financial assets. The dollar hovered near a three-month high against other leading currencies after minutes...
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early-afternoon U.S. trading Tuesday, and got a small lift in the aftermath of the most important U.S. data point of the week: the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. August gold futures were last up $13.20 at $1,807.00 and September Comex silver was last up $0.121 at $26.30 an ounce.
Spot gold was up 0.6% to $1,814.00 per ounce at 1135 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% to $1,814.30. Gold gained on Thursday, building on a five-day winning streak as the U.S. dollar eased and Treasury yields extended their slump to a more than four month low. Spot gold...
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve confirmed plans to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. The Fed’s plans, which would reduce liquidity in the market, has helped to drag back copper prices from the $10,747.50 a tonne record high touched in May.
(Updates with latest price movement, adds comments) * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at over four-month low. July 7 (Reuters) - Gold firmed above $1,800 an ounce on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields declined after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed officials felt its ‘substantial progress’ goal on economic recovery has not yet been met.
* Colombian peso drops 1.4% as oil prices slide * Chilean constitution drafting process in focus (Updates prices after Fed minutes,) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies cut a chunk of their session losses on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting took the dollar a leg lower, while sliding oil prices pushed Colombia's peso to two-month lows. Brazil's real was down 0.4%, having lost up to 1.6% earlier on Wednesday to hit a one-month trough, while Mexico's peso reversed its losses entirely. Rising copper prices helped Chile's peso recover after losing as much as 1.3%. It was last trading down 0.5%. Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialize. "It wasn't a big change. I don't think there's any big takeaways from this other than they are going to begin talking about tapering at the next meeting officially, which is not unexpected," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida. Emerging market currencies had taken a hit after the Fed's last meeting when it sounded surprisingly hawkish. Fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering brought back memories of a dive in 2013, while potentially higher U.S. interest rates narrow the gap between interest rates which make EM currencies attractive. Colombia's peso dropped 1.4% to 3,828 per dollar. Oil prices slid as investors feared this week's collapse in OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way. Anti-government protests, the coronavirus pandemic, and a second credit rating downgrade have knocked the oil exporting Andean currency down almost 11% this year, compared to an over 40% rise in crude prices. In Chile, all eyes are now on the process for drafting a new constitution. Delegates on Sunday chose a woman from Chile's majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead them in the process. Peru's sol extended losses to a fifth straight session as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest uncertainty over the result of the presidential election a month ago. Sources said socialist Pedro Castillo, expected to be confirmed as Peru's next president, is drawing up a "hybrid" Cabinet of technocrats and political allies, with a moderate in line to run the economy ministry. He expects mining firms to accept 'prudent' tax changes, a top adviser told Reuters Most Latam stock markets rose, with Brazil's Bovespa pulling away from two-month lows. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1340.19 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2540.62 0.65 Brazil Bovespa 127051.43 1.56 Mexico IPC 50066.32 0.03 Chile IPSA 4174.43 0.21 Argentina MerVal 63014.96 -0.862 Colombia COLCAP 1286.56 1.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2298 -0.38 Mexico peso 19.9485 0.31 Chile peso 750 -0.47 Colombia peso 3828 -1.37 Peru sol 3.9495 -0.21 Argentina peso 95.9400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
* Spot gold hits peak since June 17 at $1,818.10/oz. * U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise (Adds comments, updates prices) July 8 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, having earlier climbed to a three-week peak, as easing U.S. dollar and Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal’s appeal. Spot gold...
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with cyclical stocks such as miners, automakers, and banks leading early declines, as global mood soured on economic recovery worries.
The pound slid to 1.37 against the dollar on Wednesday after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s pivotal June monetary policy meeting confirmed the central bank could taper its asset purchases this year – rhetoric that provided the US currency with a boost. Members of its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) believe significant further progress on the economic recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,”. However, most FOMC participants are confident progress will continue and are prepared to act if inflation or other risks occur.
* U.S. Treasury yields continue fall (Adds details, updates prices) July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting highlighted inflationary pressures and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year. Spot...
NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which showed Fed officials wrestling with the onset of inflation and financial stability concerns but included no big surprises. Fed officials last month...
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest level since April 21 at 1.2590 * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.2% * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two months against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as commodity prices fell and the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant weighed on investor sentiment. Global stock markets fell, pressured by a widening crackdown on the tech sector in China and the potential for the variant to hinder global economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for the global economy. Copper prices fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve confirmed plans to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, while U.S. crude prices were down 0.2% at $72.09 a barrel as the collapse of talks among leading producers raised the possibility of the current output agreement being abandoned. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2561 to the greenback, or 79.61 U.S. cents, adding to a string of declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest intraday level since April 21 at 1.2590. The Canadian jobs report for June, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, is due on Friday. Some analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.239% before recovering slightly to 1.246%, down 5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
FOREX-Euro stands tall in broad risky FX bets rout

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The euro climbed across the board on Thursday and the Japanese yen was on track to post its biggest daily rise this year as investors dumped risky positions in currency markets in a broad-based unwinding by some hedge funds. A weakness in mega cap U.S....
Investing.com – The dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s release of the minutes from its latest meeting. The euro, meanwhile, fell to an almost three-month low against the greenback as German economic data disappointed and raised concerns about the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

