Is the WANDRD ROAM 9L Camera Bag Really That Great?

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 17 days ago
For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. “Why the hell didn’t they just make a messenger bag?” is what I asked Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis. The WANDRD ROAM Sling 9L is a bit confusing to us. In some ways, it’s one of the most innovative sling bags I’ve ever seen. (And for the record, we’ve reviewed tons of camera bags.) But in other ways, it feels like WANDRD attempted to make a messenger bag and scaled it back into a sling. We tested a prototype of the bag. Overall, it’s got a lot going for it, but we’re not sure it’s a bag we’d want to carry all the time.

www.thephoblographer.com
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

