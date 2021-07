Are you planning to travel to Osijek, Croatia soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Osijek with suggested tours!. The 4th largest city in Croatia, Osijek feels like a different country (especially if you’ve been to other Croatian cities). It is because it was part of the Hungarian division of the Austro-Hungarian empire. It left a Hungarian influence that can be seen in the city’s stunning baroque buildings and spicy foods. Osijek was also the center of the Homeland War in Croatia in the early 1990s, and upon visiting the city, you’ll find buildings that still have marks from the brutal past that the city endured.