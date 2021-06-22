Letters to the Editor - The Safe Outdoor Dogs bill, Catholic bishops, East-West pipelines, the border wall, team owners

Gov. Greg Abbott has now taken his selfish veto powers to new levels — he vetoed Senate Bill 474, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Bill, which would provide clearer definition of adequate shelter for dogs and prohibit the use of heavy chains. This bill was bipartisan, had about 100 co-sponsors and was strongly endorsed by law enforcement so they could act if they encounter a dog chained with no access to food, water or shelter in subzero temperatures or 100-degree heat with no shade.