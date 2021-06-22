Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Letters to the Editor - The Safe Outdoor Dogs bill, Catholic bishops, East-West pipelines, the border wall, team owners

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott has now taken his selfish veto powers to new levels — he vetoed Senate Bill 474, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Bill, which would provide clearer definition of adequate shelter for dogs and prohibit the use of heavy chains. This bill was bipartisan, had about 100 co-sponsors and was strongly endorsed by law enforcement so they could act if they encounter a dog chained with no access to food, water or shelter in subzero temperatures or 100-degree heat with no shade.

www.dallasnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Plano, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Catholic Bishops#Border Wall#Legislature#Senate Bill#House#Protestants#Pre 1970s#The Democratic Party#Republicans#Farmers Branch Abbott#The Bush Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy