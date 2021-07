Isekai Quartet has announced a new movie is on the way with special new teaser trailer and poster! Kadokawa struck a chord with fans when it announced that it planned to have upwards of 40 new anime productions in the works each year going forward, and fans have begun to see the fruits of that labor with some long awaited sequels. This includes new follow up anime seasons to series like Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and more. Now the newest addition to all of that is our first look at how Isekai Quartet will be continuing.