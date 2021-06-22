Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

By Zheping Huang
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. Yet a recent flurry of official reminders has traders nervous about more possibly to come as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Chinese#The State Council#Alipay#Fintech Giants#Ant Group Co#Digital#Xi#U S Listed Canaan Inc#Poolin#Bitcoins#Bitmain#Bitdeer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Down Over Fed Signal, China Tech Crackdown

Asian markets were broadly down Thursday after the Fed signalled a possible inflation-induced policy change, while concerns lingered over China's crackdown on tech giants. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that while rising prices were expected as the US economy recovered from the pandemic, the inflation jump was higher than expected.
EconomyBusiness Insider

China's Didi Crackdown: 3 Takeaways For Tesla Investors

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE:DIDI) shares are down another 6% on Wednesday and have now fallen well below the company’s IPO price of $14 on news that China is cracking down hard on the ride-sharing company and has removed Didi from the WeChat and Alipay apps. On Tuesday, one...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Price Warning: Goldman Sachs Issues Surprise Future Of Bitcoin And Ethereum Prediction

The explosion in bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices has catapulted digital assets into orbit this year, with the crypto market's performance demanding Wall Street's attention. Bitcoin's rally, adding almost 300% to the bitcoin price over the last 12 months, has been dwarfed by ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin by value. The ethereum price has added some 800% since this time last year.
StocksPosted by
Fortune

Goldman Sachs: Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin as the dominant cryptocurrency, Goldman Sachs said in a Tuesday note obtained by Business Insider. The bank said in the note that Ether "currently looks like the cryptocurrency with the highest...
EconomyMiami Herald

Didi plunges below IPO price as China expands listings crackdown

Didi Global Inc. plunged Tuesday in U.S. trading as the ride-hailing company faced scrutiny over its data security and a broader Chinese crackdown on companies listing their shares abroad. China’s State Council issued a sweeping warning to China’s biggest companies, vowing to tighten oversight of data security and overseas listings....
EconomyNBC Connecticut

China's War on Bitcoin Just Hit a New Level With Its Latest Crypto Crackdown

China's central bank said Tuesday it had called for the shutdown of a company that "was suspected of providing software services for virtual currency transactions." For years, China has signaled that it wanted to ban bitcoin. Beijing could be looking to stem capital outflows via stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. China's central...
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Consolidates Amid China Crackdown

For now, risky assets are still supported by accomodative monetary policy. For example, last week, European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Isabel Schnabel pledged to do whatever it takes to support an economic recovery, according to a Bloomberg report. Schnabel also warned governments not to end fiscal stimulus too early.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

China’s Central Bank sends another warning to companies against assisting crypto-related businesses

China’s central bank told a Beijing-based software firm on Tuesday to shut down over suspected involvement in cryptocurrency transactions, and has warned companies against assisting crypto-related businesses.The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement that financial and payment institutions are banned from providing operating venues or commercial promotions to cryptocurrencies after ordering the closure of the software company Beijing Qudao Cultural Development.The move was necessary “to prevent and control the risk of speculation in virtual currency transactions, and protect the safety of the public’s assets,” according to the central bank.In the statement, the PBoC warned firms “not to...
IndiaTHE DAILY RECKONING

China: Fragile Giant

I’ve made many visits to China over the past thirty years and have been careful to move beyond Beijing (the political capital) and Shanghai (the financial capital) on these trips. My visits have included Chongqing, Wuhan (the origin of the coronavirus outbreak), Xian, Nanjing, new construction sites to visit “ghost...
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

Didi loses US$22b in market cap after China crackdown

TORONTO/DUBAI (July 6): Didi Global Inc plunged in premarket trading after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of the company’s platform from app stores, days after a US$4.4 billion initial public offering in the US. Shares of the China-based tech firm fell as much as 30% to US$10.90, wiping out...
Technologyinvesting.com

China tech crackdown drives plunge in Didi Global

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc shares fell as much as 25% in early U.S. trading on Tuesday in the first session since Chinese regulators ordered the company's app to be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The ride-hailing giant's app...
Economycryptonews.com

EU Regulation May Harm Small Crypto Players, Stablecoin Users, And Elon Musk

As the European Commission’s proposed Regulation on Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) is advancing through its first readings in the European Council and the European Parliament, a lawyer warns that it could make it more difficult for small players to enter the European Union’s crypto market. Other points of concern are related to the proposed requirement on regulatory authorization for stablecoins and the prohibition of interest on fiat-pegged stablecoins. Also, there's the ‘Elon Musk’ clause that prohibits manipulations by "market influencers."
EconomyWashington Post

Why Didi Shares Are Falling and Why China Is Cracking Down?

Just days after Didi Global Inc., China’s version of Uber, pulled off a $4.4 billion initial public offering in New York, the Chinese cyberspace regulator effectively ordered it removed from app stores in its home market, citing security risks. The ruling doesn’t stop the company from operating -– its half-billion or so existing users will still be able to order rides for now. Still, its shares plummeted Tuesday, falling 23% to $12 at 9:35 a.m. and pushing it below its IPO price. China’s State Council said in a statement it is increasing supervision and revising rules for overseas listings of Chinese companies -- just the latest example of the country’s regulators asserting control over Big Tech.
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin pares gains as China closes company over crypto trading

Investing.com – The price of Bitcoin pared earlier gains and dropped below $34,000 after a Beijing office of China’s central bank announced it had ordered the closure of a Chinese software maker over cryptocurrency trading. Reuters reported that the authorities had ordered Beijing Qudao Cultural Development to suspend its operations....
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares then deletes bizarre Warren Buffett crypto meme

Elon Musk has shared and deleted a meme featuring a fake quote about cryptocurrency from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.The SpaceX and Tesla CEO posted the meme to Twitter on Monday, before apparently removing it shortly after. It received more 7,000 shares before it was taken down.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market“Find as many coins as you can,” the supposed quote from Mr Buffett read. “And fast!”Mr Musk followed it up with a tweet, which remains online, stating: “Warren Buffett [heart emoji] Sizzler buffet,” apparently in reference to the California restaurant chain.Mr...
EconomyWashington Post

What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTake

China’s biggest companies got that way with at least tacit support from the government, which took a relatively hands-off approach toward the internet, e-commerce and digital-finance spheres. Now President Xi Jinping’s government is reining in the country’s most powerful corporations and their billionaire founders, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd and Didi Global Inc. The burst of scrutiny is shaping up to be one of the largest concerted actions against private enterprise in decades, raising the prospect that the unusual leeway enjoyed by entrepreneurs like Jack Ma, founder of sprawling Ant Group Co., might be coming to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy