How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Just days after Didi Global Inc., China’s version of Uber, pulled off a $4.4 billion initial public offering in New York, the Chinese cyberspace regulator effectively ordered it removed from app stores in its home market, citing security risks. The ruling doesn’t stop the company from operating -– its half-billion or so existing users will still be able to order rides for now. Still, its shares plummeted Tuesday, falling 23% to $12 at 9:35 a.m. and pushing it below its IPO price. China’s State Council said in a statement it is increasing supervision and revising rules for overseas listings of Chinese companies -- just the latest example of the country’s regulators asserting control over Big Tech.