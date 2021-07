I am a champion procrastinator, but even I couldn’t put it off any longer. It’s been two months since my mom died, and I finally had to reckon with cleaning out her place. Walking in was the hardest part … her room frozen in time, a teacup with the tea bag still in it on the shelf behind her bed, the calendar still on April (she died just four days into May and was never the type to immediately flip the calendar page, so that detail made me smile fondly), a book folded open next to the bathtub where she (like me) loved to soak and read.