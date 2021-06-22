Rocky Woods hosts Father’s Day 5K

Although the last half mile is said to be straight uphill, a pair of runners seem unbothered as they cross the finish line. While Mother’s Day is traditionally celebrated with brunch and flowers, Father’s Day tends to be far more scattershot, depending on if your dad likes golf, fishing, or something completely different from the usual dad hobbies. But if your father likes to run, get out on the trails, or raise money for charities, Rocky Woods has a solution: the annual Father’s Day 5K Trail Race and Fun Run.