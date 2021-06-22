Cancel
Bill Takes Aim At State Officials’ Book Deals

Post-Journal
 17 days ago

State Sen. George Borrello isn’t the only state legislator who wants to see limits on elected officials’ profiting from their literary careers. Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-New York City, has introduced A.8139 in the state Assembly to amend the state Public Officers’ Law and the state Executive Law to require certain state officials and officers to submit an application for approval by the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) for compensation from advance payments from book deals or contracts.

