First Look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 ‘Black Blue’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter showcasing the ‘White Red’ iteration, Virgil Abloh will also launch the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low in a Black and Blue color theme. This Air Jordan 2 Low comes dressed in a Black, Blue, and Grey color combination. Looking closer, it comes with Black across the base while Blue adorns the tongue branding, pipping, and wraps the heel. Red hits the laces with Orange on the tag and Michael Jordan’s signature on the lateral side. Off-White’s branding covers the medial, exposed foam collar, and a cracked midsole finishes the look.

