Council Eyes Shared Services Pact

The Jamestown Fire Department will potentially no longer be using paper when it comes to its annual reports. On Monday, the council discussed entering into a shared services agreement with the county Sheriff’s Office for fire reporting and management software under the County E911 and emergency management program. The new software is needed due to state requirements that all fire departments meet national reporting standards as set forth by the United States Fire Administration. The current software used by the Jamestown Fire Department does not meet the standards.