County Lawmakers Should Approve Expansion Of CLPRA Resolution

Chautauqua County officials are poised to take a good step to expand membership on the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency. On Wednesday, legislators will vote on an expansion of the CLPRA membership from nine members to 13 members, adding two town elected officials and two village elected officials to the organization. Doing so means each of the towns and villages that border Chautauqua Lake will have a member on the CLPRA.