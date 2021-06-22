Police ID Man Killed In June 11 Shooting

Police continue to investigate the June 11 shooting death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found in the early morning hours outside a town of Dunkirk motel. Few details had been released in the case, but following an inquiry by The Post-Journal on Monday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt and the New York State Police identified the victim as Andrew Garner. Schmidt said his office is coordinating with police in the homicide investigation.