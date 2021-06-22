Cancel
Falconer, NY

Some Damage Reported After Storms Enter Area

Post-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALCONER — Swirling winds were blamed for a portion of a maple tree collapsing and possibly totalling a property owner’s car. On Monday around noon, George Gustafson was inside his Quaint Road home near Falconer when he felt it shake. He knew winds were swirling, which led to a large portion of a maple tree falling onto his 2001 Buick Park Avenue. The tree landed mostly on the hood, front windshield and roof of the car, damaging it to the point that Gustafson doesn’t know if the insurance adjuster will call it a total loss or have it repaired.

