High Schoolers Create Mural At Ellicott Police Dept.
FALCONER — The entrance to the Ellicott Police Department has received a colorful upgrade thanks to a handful of Falconer high schoolers. The students, including Natalie Kinney, Andrea Conner, Alexis Adam, Ellie Arnone, Miranda McKane and Emily Kanouff, began painting a mural Monday morning in the stairwell leading up to the police department — located at the town hall on South Work Street. The wall now depicts the police department’s patch and badge, along with several stars and stripes.www.post-journal.com