Sable has the potential to be among 2021’s very best of games

By Kaan Serin
thexboxhub.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the [email protected] Summer Game Fest celebration, 40 indie games have released demos on the Xbox Store. Whether it’s a new peak at long-awaited titles or a fresh look at something totally new, there is a ton to like that is part of the event. But arguably the biggest in the line-up is Sable.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Xbox Series X#Action Game#Adventure Game#The Xbox Store#Npc
