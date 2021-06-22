Early mobilisation 4: transferring patients safely using equipment

Patients are facing 15-hour waits to be seen in one accident and emergency departs as hospitals across the country see record levels of patients.As NHS England data confirmed June was the busiest month on record for A&E departments in the NHS, Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital has confirmed some if its patients had to wait for 15 hours at several points earlier this week.Elsewhere in the country, hospitals have reported patients facing long waits including up to eight hours at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust on Wednesday, where operations for some cancer patients were cancelled due to an increase in coronavirus patients.The Royal...