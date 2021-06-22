Cancel
Health Services

Early mobilisation 4: transferring patients safely using equipment

Nursing Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fourth of a five-part series on early mobilisation provides a guide to supporting patient transfers from bed to chair using moving and handling equipment. Patients in hospital with reduced mobility may experience difficulty moving in and out of bed. Part 3 of this five-part series explained how to help patients transfer from bed to chair without equipment. This article shows how to guide and support patients to transfer using equipment including hoists, transfer boards and turn discs.

