Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UBS hires Morgan Stanley bankers to lead U.S. outsourced trading drive

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – UBS has hired two bankers from Morgan Stanley to help build its trading services for hedge funds and asset managers in the United Sates, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank. The new recruitments are a part of...

kfgo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Equity Trading#U S#Hedge Funds#Ubs#Zurich#Reuters#Swiss#Global Head#Head Of Execution Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesskfgo.com

Swiss competition watchdog fines Ford’s Swiss leasing

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss competition watchdog WEKO has fined Ford’s Swiss leasing company 7.7 million Swiss francs ($8.32 million) in a step concluding a multi-year probe into multiple car leasing firms’ coordination activities, it said on Thursday. In July 2019, WEKO fined eight car leasing companies a total of 30...
Businesskfgo.com

Fintech firm Circle to go public in $4.5 billion blank-check deal

(Reuters) – Global fintech company Circle said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values it at $4.5 billion. The merger with Concord Acquisition Corp is expected to fetch $691 million in proceeds for the combined entity, Circle said. Special...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $88.36 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the firm has long expressed concern on the role of government policies, yet Morgan Stanley continues to recommend Tesla.
Businessb975.com

Deutsche Bank hires Goldman’s Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has hired Jeffrey Wong from Goldman Sachs to be the bank’s head of Hong Kong investment banking coverage, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wong spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs where he led the coverage of Hong Kong-based corporate clients,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Wise joins London market in £8bn debut

Fintech Wise is to make its London debut on Wednesday through a rare direct listing. The cross border payments specialist, formerly known as TransferWise, first announced in June plans to join the London market. It has opted to use a direct listing, however, rather than a traditional initial public offering....
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

People Moves: Barclays Private Bank, Invesco, Harneys, CRUX, FE Investments, Crestbridge

Barclays Private Bank has appointed Evonne Tan as head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore. In her new role, Evonne will focus on building on the collaboration between the Private Bank and Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank in Singapore to bring enhanced, tailored investment propositions and provide clients with access to the sophisticated products and solutions that Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) require.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Morgan Stanley

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $97, which is approximately 5.40% above the present share price of $92.03. Cassidy expects Morgan Stanley to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Morgan Stanley Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Morgan Stanley evaluate the company at an average price target of $93.9 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $79.00.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock To Increase Quarterly Dividend By 100%

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained 34% YTD, and at its current price of $92 per share, it is trading slightly above its fair value of 89 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The Federal Reserve released its 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test results on 24 June. While the Fed imposed restrictions on dividend payout and share buyback by large banks in 2020 to preserve capital in light of the Covid-19 crisis, it has cleared all the 23 participating financial institutions this year. As a result of the positive stress test results, Morgan Stanley has decided to increase its common stock dividend by 100% to $0.70, beginning the third quarter. Further, it announced a share repurchase plan of $12 billion, which will be valid for the next four quarters.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Vs. Morgan Stanley: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes stocks that are in the same industry have charts that look similar. That’s the case with investment bankers The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Each of them is trading above critical levels. The $348.50 level is important for Goldman. It was resistance in March and...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Deutsche Bank Hires Five Senior Wealth Managers From UBS

ZURICH (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS, as it seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for wealthy British and Northern European customers. Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich customers and the family offices that manage their...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Sees Wide Horizons In Workplaces

Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of E*Trade will bring the firm’s wealth management business and its advisors more opportunities to interact with clients receiving equity awards. In an exclusive interview with WealthManagement.com, Brian McDonald, managing director and co-head of Morgan Stanley at Work, described plans for two new features and ongoing integration plans that are expected to be available before the end of the year.
Business101 WIXX

Barclays nabs UBS banker Tan to lead Singapore private bank

ZURICH (Reuters) – Barclays has appointed Evonne Tan, the head of private banking for UBS in Singapore, the British bank said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build upon its corporate and investment banking operations in Asia-Pacific to grab more business with the rich. Barclays has been expanding its private...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,570 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Credit Suisse teams up with JPMorgan for sustainable food fund

Credit Suisse Group and JPMorgan Chase’s asset and wealth management business are working together to develop a new investment strategy focused on sustainable nutrition. The fund will invest in public companies that “address the ties between nutrition, health, biodiversity and climate, with a particular focus on nutrition’s societal and environmental aspects,” Credit Suisse said in a statement on Tuesday. The banks plan to launch the fund by the end of the year, according to a Credit Suisse spokesman who said financial details for the joint venture were not currently available.
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Feels Infosys has a 14% Upside

Investing.com -- Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) has given IT giant Infosys Ltd (NS: INFY ) a target of Rs 1,800, an upside of 14% from its June 30 closing price of Rs 1,580. “We believe Infosys will lead on revenue growth versus its peers in FY22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy