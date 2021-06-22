UBS hires Morgan Stanley bankers to lead U.S. outsourced trading drive

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained 34% YTD, and at its current price of $92 per share, it is trading slightly above its fair value of 89 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The Federal Reserve released its 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test results on 24 June. While the Fed imposed restrictions on dividend payout and share buyback by large banks in 2020 to preserve capital in light of the Covid-19 crisis, it has cleared all the 23 participating financial institutions this year. As a result of the positive stress test results, Morgan Stanley has decided to increase its common stock dividend by 100% to $0.70, beginning the third quarter. Further, it announced a share repurchase plan of $12 billion, which will be valid for the next four quarters.