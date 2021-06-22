San Dieguito budget addresses students’ post-pandemic return to school

The Inverness Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving education, established The California Teacher Consultant Response Network (TCRN) In December 2020. TCRN members are among the most accomplished teachers in California, having distinguished themselves by their membership in the Instructional Leadership Corps, being National Board Certified, or by their membership in various professional networks. The Inverness researchers include Mark St John, Laurie Lopez, Allison Murray, Pam Tambe, and independent consultant Daniel Humphrey. EdSource is partnering with Inverness in presenting the findings. The Stuart Foundation is providing the seed funding for the launch of this project.