San Dieguito budget addresses students’ post-pandemic return to school

By Karen Billing Del Mar Times
encinitasadvocate.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Dieguito Union High School District board approved its budget for the 2021-22 school year on June 17, representing a $13 million deficit. According to SDUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Tina Douglas, this is the first year the district will be back in basic aid since 2013-14, meaning as a community-funded school district the bulk of their funding comes from property tax revenue. During tough economic times property taxes are at risk, so she has been conservative in budgeting for a 3% increase in property taxes.

