We love the way events are back all across America. “For 25 years Publicolor has been working to make NYC a better, fairer, and more vibrant place to live. Staff and volunteers have touched the lives of thousands of students,” offered former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, “Working with them to transform their schools and opening their minds to the power of creativity and design.” This was just the opening of the heartfelt tributes to this leading not-for-profit arts and education organization, who celebrated their 25th annual Stir Splatter + Roll event with an online gala Monday, June 14.