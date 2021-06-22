BOYS SOCCER: Magna Vista falls to Spotswood in state semifinals

Galax (9-3-2) at Honaker (10-2) The Skinny: Zane Johnson and Nick Goodman have combined for 40 goals and 24 assists in forming a reliable one-two punch for Honaker. “Both of them grew up playing soccer together,” said Honaker coach Wilburn Johnson. “They read each other well and feed off each other’s play.” … Tyler Skeens (11 goals), Austin Barnhart (eight goals), Landon Marsh (six goals) and T.J. Mullins (four goals) have also played well for the Tigers, whose only losses came to Class 2 opponents Ridgeview and John Battle. … The Tigers roster includes just two seniors, while five sophomores start. Sean Gill, Malachi Lowe, Chance Jewell, Paul Osborne and goalkeeper Skylar Miller are other major contributors for the Region 1D champions. … Galax has won five of the last six state titles awarded in the state’s smallest classification. However, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for the Maroon Tide in 2021. A 1-0 win over George Wythe in the finals of the Region 1C tournament avenged three earlier losses to the Maroons. … Galax goalkeeper Josue Solis has 85 saves, while freshman Alberto Vera has scored a team-high 15 goals. … This is Honaker’s second appearance in the state semifinals, having lost 8-1 to Riverheads in 2016.