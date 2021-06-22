Cancel
BOYS SOCCER: Magna Vista falls to Spotswood in state semifinals

By Bulletin Staff Report
Martinsville Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagna Vista's boys soccer season came to an end Monday night with a 3-0 loss to Spotswood in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. The Trailblazers scored first in the ninth minute on a goal by Nick Johnson, and nearly had a second goal in the 33rd minute when the Warriors were assessed a penalty in the box, giving Spotswood a penalty kick. Edwin Joya lined up for the kick, but Magna Vista keeper Daizhawn Giggetts made the save to keep the score 1-0, a score that would hold until the half.

