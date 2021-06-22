Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

EDD Fraud Prevention Bill Clears First Hurdle in State Assembly

By Dana Shepard
thevistapress.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento, CA –Senate Republican Leader Wilk Announces that His EDD Fraud Prevention Bill Clears First Hurdle in State Assembly, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) took a solid swipe at eradicating unemployment insurance fraud and identity theft with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) from the Assembly Committee on Privacy & Consumer Protection. SB 58 would require the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) to stop including full social security numbers on its correspondence.

