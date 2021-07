The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that it plans to rebuild 24 miles of I-275 starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday until late fall. According to MDOT's news release, the four-year project will span over six phases for the highway stretch between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County. It will affect Ash, Canton, Huron and Van Buren townships, along with Livonia, Plymouth and Romulus.