Kelly Oubre Jr. knows he is a starting-caliber guard, and he’s ready to prove that to other teams if Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will not give him a chance. After the Warriors’ season ended with a failed bid in the play-in tournament, Kerr highlighted that Klay Thompson will start for the team in 2021-22 when he returns. While the Dubs head coach said he wants Oubre to be back, he expressed his understanding that the young swingman will weigh his options.