Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists and SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy: The Best of Both Worlds in HFrEF

By Faiez Zannad, MD; Patrick Rossignol, MD
Medscape News
 17 days ago

The concomitant use of multiple medicines in an individual patient is referred to as polypharmacy. Polypharmacy is commonly used in patients with multiple comorbidities, as each medication may be useful to treat each comorbid condition. Polypharmacy has had bad publicity, because it is commonly associated with high rates of adverse outcomes and multiple poorly understood pharmacological interactions. However, multiple medications may be indicated concomitantly in order to target multiple mechanisms underlying one main condition, such as heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor antagonists act to mitigate the deleterious effects of renin-angiotensin system (RAS) activation, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs) uniquely oppose the harmful effects of aldosterone, beta-blockers distinctly modulate the excessive adrenergic drive, sacubutril-valsartan adds to the inhibition of the RAS via neprilysin, and gliflozins specifically inhibit the sodium-glucose cotransporters' (SGLT) disrupted regulation in the heart and the kidneys. The clinical benefit of each of these 4 drug classes, cited previously in their "order of appearance" on the clinical practice stage, relies on the highest level of clinical trial–based evidence. In each of the landmark consecutive HFrEF trials, subgroup analyses based on background heart failure (HF) therapy have consistently shown that the benefits of each newer drug class are independent of the use of all background therapies, thus providing cumulative benefit. It is then no surprise that successive international guidelines recommend incremental use of HFrEF therapies, adding up to the optimal quadruple therapy "polypharmacy."

