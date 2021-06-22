Cancel
Celebrities

Pete Davidson On Potential Return To 'Saturday Night Live': 'Everything Is Up In The Air'

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pete Davidson said he doesn't know the plans for his stint on "SNL" yet. The comedian has to talk to Lorne Michaels because he has no idea what's going on. Davidson shared that the last season was his favorite so far. Pete Davidson got candid about his future on "Saturday...

New York City, NY
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Pete Davidson Speaks About Future as 'SNL' Contract Comes to an End

In recent months, news surrounding the potential return or non-return of Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson has been unclear to many. In a recent interview, the comedian spoke with Gold Derby, opening up about where he thought his future with SNL lies. The comedian and actor reminisced his last seven seasons and even memories from the recently ended Season 46. The 27-year-old said, “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that is usually what the contract’s for.”
Us Weekly

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Make Their Relationship Debut at Wimbledon

Making it official! Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson made their romance debut with an adorable date at Wimbledon. The duo were seen enjoying their time at the tennis tournament on Saturday, July 3. Davidson, 27, held an umbrella over them as they made their way to the event. Dynevor, 26, and the Saturday Night Live star packed on the PDA when they cuddled during the game, and Davidson later kissed the Bridgerton actress on the forehead, as seen in photos obtained by Just Jared.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Pete Davidson Has Yet Another Tribute Necklace, This One For Lorne Michaels

When it comes to the most important relationships in Pete Davidson's life, it seems to comedian can't help but say it with his neck. First, he and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor fueled dating rumors when they debuted their matching couples necklaces in April that feature an interlocking lowercase P and D. And now that they've made their relationship official with a public outing at Wimbledon in London over the weekend, it appears that Davidson has added an effigy of his Saturday Night Life boss, Lorne Michaels, into the jewelry rotation. While most fans were too shocked by the surprise confirmation of this suspected romance to notice the finer points of Davidson's fit, pop culture parody account @OfficialSeanPenn zoomed in on the photographs to point out that SNL star appears to be wearing a teeny-tiny framed portrait of Michaels taken at the 2015 Time 100 Gala dangling off a pearl, dice, and mushroom bead choker necklace.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Snoop Dogg Knocked Pete Davidson’s ‘Wig Off’ During Latest Smoke Sesh

Pete Davidson apparently can’t handle his weed in the presence of Snoop Dogg, who revealed in an interview his smoking shortcomings. On Tuesday’s (June 22) episode of Nightly Pop, hosts Morgan Stewart and Hunter March welcomed the rapper to the show and asked how he was, Snoop replied with a rolled blunt in hand, “Well, I’m waking and baking, shaking, but I ain’t aching.”
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Snoop Dogg Reveals What Pete Davidson Is Like Smoking Weed

Is no Willie Nelson when it comes to smoking pot. At least according to Snoop Dogg. The “Who am I?” rapper who famously loves getting high was asked by the hosts of E!’s “Nightly Pop” Tuesday which of his celebrity friends can’t handle their weed. Snoop had a pretty fire answer.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Pete Davidson and Snuffy Talk Tattoos, Addiction, and Their New NFT Project

The actor and artist best friends, in conversation. Back in March, Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live as Eminem dressed as Batman sidekick Robin in a digital short rap parody explaining the burgeoning NFT craze. Now, just a few months later, Davidson himself is getting into the NFT game, with the help of his close friend, the tattoo artist Snuffy. Together, the duo are releasing a new fine art series called “Addiction,” out July 4.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Pete Davidson Praises Timothee Chalamet, Says ‘SNL’ Future ‘Up in the Air’

Pete Davidson says Timothee Chalamet has the best of both worlds — talent and good looks — and he finds it pretty annoying … because Pete’s not sure he has either. The “Saturday Night Live” star joked about his pal while chatting with Gold Derby, but he mostly heaped praise on the “Call Me By Your Name” star … calling him a genuinely nice and charming fella.
TennisPeople

Pete Davidson's Wimbledon Necklace Gives Hilarious Nod to SNL's Lorne Michaels

Only Pete Davidson would show appreciation for his boss, Lorne Michaels, by turning a photo of the Saturday Night Live producer into a kitschy necklace. After the comedian, 27, attended Wimbledon with Phoebe Dynevor, 26, on Saturday in London, marking their first public appearance as a couple, one eagle-eyed fan noticed Davidson's hilarious tribute to Michaels.
MoviesVulture

Pete Davidson and Another Woman Wildly Out of His League Meet Cute in New Rom-Com

Pete Davidson is once again linked to a woman out of his league, but at least this time it’s only pretend. Davidson and Kaley Cuoco will reportedly be starring in a new romantic comedy directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute. The deal has not yet closed, according to Deadline. The film is reportedly a “wildly inventive deconstruction” of the genre, “built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” You mean, what if you could afford couples’ therapy? Is that what you’re asking?
Tennisfoxwilmington.com

Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor smitten in first public event appearance at Wimbledon

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have officially set their relationship status to public. The “Saturday Night Live” performer and “Bridgerton” star made their first appearance together in a social setting when they hit the courts as spectators on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and pictures snapped of the couple on Saturday prove that they are smitten.

