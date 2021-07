Group E comes to a close tonight with only Sweden so far assured of their place in the last 16 - and all three other nations capable of joining them.Spain remain the favourites despite underwhelming showings so far, and have just two points to show for their efforts following a dominant, but utterly blunt, stalemate with Sweden before a more cut-and-thrust, but still frustrating, draw with Poland.That leaves Luis Enrique’s side on two points from two games ahead of the last round of matches, with Spain playing Slovakia at 5pm BST while Sweden play Poland at the same time.LIVE:...