Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Nadine Shah writing non-fiction book about grief, fame and human behaviour

By Daniel Peters
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNadine Shah has signed a book deal with Nine Eight Books, the new music-focused imprint of publisher Bonnier Books UK. Nine Eight Books will release “memoirs, social histories, genre explorations and first person oral narratives”, and as Music Week reports, two titles in its pipeline are a non-fiction book by Shah and a memoir by Lush’s Miki Berenyi.

www.nme.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Shah
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Music Week#First Book#Alternative Music#Bonnier Books Uk#Nadineshah#Clothes Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Kidsmomtastic.com

The Best Historical Fiction Books For Girls

If there's a young girl in your life who is an avid reader, this roundup is for you. If she's looking to transport herself to a forgotten era, historical fiction novels are an easy way to combine education and excitement. From the American Revolution to ancient Greece, historical fiction books cover a wide range of eras for a nearly endless supply of stories. Discover our top picks for girls that will have them eagerly turning pages to get to see what happens next.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 of the Best Books About Writing

If we’ve seen anything in the last six years in particular, I think it’s safe to say that there seems to be a lack of critical thinking about what we read. (Myself included — it’s easy to let publications that normally align with our views to go unexamined). I think for writers, we are also seeing a shift in the way writing is approached and how we think about the craft, the teaching, and the process of writing.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

4 Adult Fiction Books That Are Perfect for Rereading

Many decades ago I remember reading a particular novel as a student and loving it. I think it was Bernard Malamud’s The Assistant, but I could be wrong. Some years after this experience, I picked up a copy of that book on a whim, deciding to reread it. It did not stand up to this reread at all and I remember being sorely disappointed. Until now, this experience has clouded my feelings around rereading, an activity that other Rioters have covered in some depth and from various angles.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

How To Write A Bestselling Business Book In Six Steps

Every year, millions of books are published, many of which are business books, but 99% never sell more than a thousand copies. The average book in America sells about 500 copies. Only a handful make it as bestsellers or multimillion sellers. The publishing industry has a very long tail and very few go really big.
Animalsbookriot.com

On Loving, Reading, and Writing Good Horse Books

Since June of 2020, I have had the honor of hosting . It is a show on Horse Network where I get to interview authors whose main subjects are equine. As a die-hard member of the clan of the horse-obsessed, it is a dream come true. However, My obsession with...
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Writing About the Psychology of Characters Under Copyright

Several factors can help determine the fair use of characters and stories copyrighted by other authors. Educational purposes are more likely to be legally protected than commercial ones are when it comes to fair use. The effects of the use on the original work are also considered carefully. People ask...
Books & Literaturegoodmenproject.com

The Importance of Writing About What You Know

When coaching a new writer, one of the first things I want to hear is their marketing plan, which includes their five key writing topics. Whether they know this, these subjects will be their brand or author theme. Most look puzzled. “What do you mean?” they ask. “What five general...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Wendy Osefo Is Writing A Book About Motherhood

These days I spend the majority of my time daydreaming about the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Potomac. Potomac is back baby and the ladies are ready to bring it as always. Even though we lost Monique Samuels after her contentious fight with Candiace Dillard, there’s no shortage of drama this year. Wendy Osefo […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Wendy Osefo Is Writing A Book About Motherhood appeared first on Reality Tea.
MusicNME

Listen to Big Red Machine’s new song with Taylor Swift, ‘Renegade’

Big Red Machine – comprised of Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner – have unveiled their first collaboration with Taylor Swift for their new album, with new single ‘Renegade’. ‘Renegade’ features Swift’s voice most prominently, with Vernon occasionally providing backup vocals and Dessner handling production. It’s one...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Suzzanne Douglas, Star of The Parent ’Hood and When They See Us, Has Died at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, veteran star of stage and screen, has died at the age of 64. Her death was announced by a member of her family on social media on Tuesday night. “A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today,” wrote Douglas’s cousin, Angie Tee, on Facebook. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin…. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane [sic] you will be missed RIP.”
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Neuroscientist’s book traverses the extremes of human behavior

Stanford bioengineer and neuroscientist Karl Deisseroth, MD, PhD, is a pioneer in developing game-changing technologies that enable scientists to probe the brain's circuitry in a methodical search for the roots of behavior. His most notable creation, optogenetics, allows scientists to turn specific nerve cells or circuits in the brain off...
Trousdale County, TNLebanon Democrat

Former TCHS teacher writes book about "singing" dog

Not everyone has a dog that likes to “sing.” But Trousdale County native and former Trousdale County High School teacher Janne Patterson Swearengen does!. What’s more, Janne has written a short book about this operatic hound and it is all for a good cause — to help fund animal rescue services.
Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Former addict writes book to help others.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Shane Kervin has had a rough go at life. He grew up around drugs, and was molested as a child. For years he's battled drug addiction, jail time, and suicide. But his life began to change when someone else gave him a chance. A man named...
MusicNME

Post Malone to release new song ‘Motley Crew’ this week – hear snippet

Post Malone will return with a new single on Friday (July 9) – listen to a snippet of the track below. The singer and rapper’s manager, Dre London, shared the news via his Instagram yesterday (July 4). “I’m excited to finally announce new single ‘Motley Crew’ dropping Friday!” read part of London’s message in which he also wished Malone happy birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy