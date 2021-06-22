Neeley and Bales take titles at Gibson Bay

A pair of standouts from Madison County picked up titles during a Bluegrass Golf Tour (BGT) event on Wednesday at Gibson Bay Golf Course.

In the girls 14-and-under division, Richmond's Mollie Neeley shot a +9, 81, to take the title. She won by 18 strokes over Darcy Lawson of Stanton.

Richmond's Aubrey Barrow finished third with a score of +36, 108.

In the boys 12-14 year-old division, Richmond's Radney Bales shot a +5, 77, and took first place. He won by six strokes over Richmond's Seth Barker and Winchester's Evan Taylor (+11, 83).

Richmond's Reece Keaton finished eighth with a +29, 101.

In the girls 13-18 year-old division (nine hole), Richmond's Kelsee Bacon was second with a score of +22, 58.

In the girls 12-and-under division (nine hole), Richmond's Josie Brandenburg took third place with a score of +26, 62.

In the girls 15-18 year-old division, Richmond's Haley Rice finished fifth after shooting a +23, 95.