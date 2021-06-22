Guest column: Rosendale's extremism threatens his credibility

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton called out the Republican-led crackdown on voting rights and urged Americans to fight for access to the ballot box in an op-ed published Wednesday. "We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy, carried out in full view of the American people. As Democrats, it's not enough to push back one law, one court case or even one election at a time. We need to fundamentally change the way we think about and fight back against this blatant, sweeping effort," Clinton wrote in the op-ed, which published on Democracy Docket, the progressive platform founded by former Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias.