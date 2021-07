It was all Sigourney Monday in front of the home fans for the Sigourney baseball and softball teams as they broke out the brooms on visiting Tri-County. The No. 5 in class 1A Sigourney softball team got their win by a 12-0 score in four innings. Sigourney scored once in the first, six times in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth. Sigourney pounded out 10 hits, including three triples. Kaylee Weber and Ava Fisch led the Savages with three RBI each. Dani Aller drove in two. In the circle, Carly Goodwin threw all four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight. Sigourney is now 20-8 on the year, Tri-County falls to 2-15.