L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

When J.P. Crawford wasn’t selected as the Mariners’ MLB-designated representative for the All-Star Game, many Mariner fans were disappointed, but not entirely surprised. By now everyone knows how All-Star voting works; it’s a popularity contest, driven by whichever team’s front office is most insistent on marketing their candidates that year (remember #SendSegura?) and fans who are invested in a burgeoning or dynastic team’s success—see the Blue Jays-heavy representation in voting this year, or the 2015/2016 Oops! All Royals voting. The Mariners, as a smaller-city west coast team whose lack of relevance in the playoffs for the past, oh I don’t know, ever, don’t generally perform well in fan vote situations (2018 standing out as the exception), meaning the Mariners rep is more often chosen under MLB’s “if you bring a treat you have to bring enough to share with the entire class” rule.