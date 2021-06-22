Cancel
Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Crowds, tickets, tennis - what can we expect?

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Wimbledon is back next week with its reassuringly familiar lush green courts, top players and of course, its strawberries and cream - but things have changed since its last staging in 2019.

Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Tennis
Sports
Tennis
newschain

We want to discuss tennis not Covid, says Wimbledon chief

There will be a “familiar feel” to this year’s Wimbledon following a “level of uncertainty” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament’s chief executive has said. Sally Boulton said she is feeling “excitement” that the famous tennis competition is starting, adding that “we can talk about tennis and not talk...
Tennis
The Independent

What is the Wimbledon 2021 crowd capacity and how many fans can attend Grand Slam?

Wimbledon 2021 is back after a two-year hiatus following the pandemic in the year’s third Grand Slam.Novak Djokovic is gunning for a third Grand Slam of the year after triumphing against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and then toppling Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.The Serbian’s pursuit of drawing level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who will not be present at the All England club, for the most Grand Slams in the history of men’s tennis at 20, will be a compelling storyline over the fortnight. Andy Murray is also set to feature in his...
Tennis
The Associated Press

Wimbledon Lookahead: Barty-Kerber, Sabalenka-Pliskova in SFs

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Of the four women’s semifinalists at Wimbledon, only 25th-seeded Angelique Kerber has been at this stage before at the All England Club. And now she faces the only other remaining woman with a Grand Slam title to her name, top-seeded Ash Barty. Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semifinal, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tries to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight. The remaining quartet includes three women who have been ranked No. 1: Barty, Kerber and Pliskova.
ktbb.com

Novak Djokovic reaches 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal

LONDON — Two-time defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, while a parade of newcomers also made the final eight. First-timers on the men’s side included Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Marton Fucsovics of...
Tennis

John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

WIMBLEDON, England — Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club.
Tennis
Black Enterprise

Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas on Naomi Osaka’s Withdrawal: ‘If You Need to Step Back, That’s What You Need to Do’

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has been getting major support from people from sports players, entertainers, and the average everyday citizen. Douglas knows first-hand the challenges of being a top-performing athlete. “Every person knows what they need to fix themselves, to heal themselves, and everyone’s different. For me, I know being...
Tennis

Emma Raducanu explains Wimbledon retirement: 'I think it was a combination of everything'

Emma Raducanu has revealed how an "accumulation" of "excitement" and "buzz" contributed to the breathlessness that ended her Wimbledon fairytale. The 18-year-old recognised the frenzied excitement around her had taken its toll as she was forced to retire in the second set of her last-16 match. She said, however, that the wave of goodwill at her history-making exploits had contributed to "the best week of my life".
Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Manic Monday preview

Manic Monday. The official start of the second week of Wimbledon. For most tennis fans, it's the best day on the calendar. All 16 ladies and all 16 gentlemen that are left will take to the lawns of the All-England Club to pursue the title. However, with the recent announcement...
Tennis

Mailbag: Wimbledon Scheduling, Kerber's Resurgence and More

—Rob • The beauty of tennis. It doesn’t take much to “catch a gear,” as we say in pool. Kerber is 9-10 on the year after her first-round loss in Paris, the third straight major at which she was expelled early. She is 33. She projects little joy on court. She goes to a grass event in home country of Germany and….cue music….is teleported to 2016. As I write this, she is riding a 10-match win streak, playing sublime lefty, uniquely superfantastiche tennis, and is four sets from winning a second Wimbledon.
Tennis

Catch-up: GB's Jones v Rincon - Court seven

This live text is done for the day, but you can still watch coverage of the women's doubles match between Coco Gauff/Caty McNally and Elena Vesnina/Veronika Kudermetova at the top of the page. Catch up on everything that's gone on today at Wimbledon over here and with Today at Wimbledon,...
Tennis

Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon semifinals again; Roger Federer routed

LONDON -- One legend's quest to make Wimbledon history continues, while another's future at the venue has to be in doubt. Novak Djokovic raced to a 5-0 lead before droping three consecutive games to his unheraldraceed quarterfinal opponent, 48th-ranked Marton Fucsovics. He wasted five set points in the process, too.

