Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coming Releases on Tzadik

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 16 days ago

This newest CD of Zorn compositions performed by the remarkable all-star guitar trio of Bill Frisell, Julian Lage and Gyan Riley is inspired by the ancient tradition of story telling as spiritual lesson. Drawing upon Sufic, Hebrew and secular traditions, Parables is a unique collection of compositional miniatures blending folk, classical, jazz, bluegrass, world music and more. Featuring seductive moods, driving rhythms and thought provoking twists and turns, this is a charming and adventurous program of music performed by three of the most distinctive guitarists around.

avantmusicnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
John Zorn
Person
Julian Lage
Person
Nostradamus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#World Music#Simulacrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Wollny: Treasures from the Wunderkammer

There are two sides of being a musician that I think everyone experiences—one is analyzing, thinking, and planning the music, and the other is when you are performing, where you don’t think, you don’t plan, you trust and you make music in the moment. German pianist Michael Wollny is one...
Musicmxdwn.com

Damon Albarn Releases Live Performance Video for New Solo Song “Polaris”

Damon Albarn is best known as the singer of both Blur and Gorillaz. On July 6th, Albarn released his newest solo song, “Polaris,” of his forthcoming new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, along with a live performance video. The album itself was set to be an orchestral piece “inspired by the landscapes of Iceland,” but during the lockdown in 2020, Albarn worked on the 11 tracks resulting in his newest album.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

CMC Multilocation Starts Next Week

Among those featured are acclaimed sound artist claire rousay, who will be presenting a video performance as well as a conversation with April Aliermo. We’ll also hear from Andrew Wedman—creator of the bass piano—who will be performing and engaging his considerable knowledge as a piano techinician for a workshop on creative piano-altering strategies. Bassist and composer Rob Clutton, whom Jazz Journal describes as a “formidable presence on the Toronto jazz scene” will also unveil a new piece, as will rising-star exploratory guitarist Jessica Ackerley whose latest release was hailed by Popmatters as “a dazzling journey through the grieving process.”
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

J. Jasmine :: My New Music

Unearthed in 2018 by Unseen Worlds, and privately pressed in 1978 under the name J. Jasmine, My New Music is the debut album by Jacqueline Humbert and David Rosenboom. Recorded in 1977 in conjunction with the Ann Arbor Film Festival, the record rides an array of influences from the mainstream to kitschy avant-garde, with particular emphasis placed on motifs surrounding private desires and personal freedom. For a taste, check out album opener, “Androgyny” — something like a blend of Melanie coupled with Carole King’s 1968 project, The City.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Colin Stetson, Ches Smith, Marisa Monte, Evgeny Ponomarev & Other New Releases

The much-awaited return of Marisa Monte and the faux-Nippo-jazz of Julien Daïan open a show which centers around the outstanding new album by Ches Smith and dives deep into the diversity of today's international jazz scene. Happy listening!. Playlist. Ben Allison "Mondo Jazz Theme (feat. Ted Nash & Pyeng Threadgill)"...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

A Jazz Noise Reviews

CLAIRE ROUSAY – A SOFTER FOCUS. If you’re a voyeur, you’ll probably like claire rousay’s recordings; and if you like claire rousay’s recordings, you’re probably a voyeur (seriously, get that checked – could be a whole new world of experience waiting for you). The tiny sounds and motions of a daily life. The warped confessional voice recordings. The music is a…
Musicjazzwise.com

The Best Jazz Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado y Orquesta – Salswing!. Ruben Blades (v), Robert Delgado (b, bv), Juan Berna (p), Juan Carlos ‘Wichy’ Lopez (t), Alejandro ‘Chichisin’ Castello (t, tb, bs), Francisco Delvecchio, Avenicio Nunez (t), Carlos Ubarte (f, saxes), Carlos Agrazal (as), Ivan Navarro, Luis Carlos Perez (ts), Ademir Berrocal, Raul Rivera (perc), Carlos Perez Bido (timb, perc) plus guests. Rec. March 2021.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch 12-String Virtuoso Tim Buckley Perform His Beautifully Eerie Masterpiece “Song to the Siren”

Today marks the anniversary of Tim Buckley’s untimely death in 1975, some 22 years prior to the tragic passing of his estranged yet similarly gifted son, Jeff Buckley. Previously covered by the likes of Robert Plant and John Frusciante, “Song to the Siren” is considered by many to be the finest (and most eerily prophetic) song penned by Tim Buckley, and this live clip from 1968 to be his greatest rendition of it.
Performing Artsavantmusicnews.com

New Kaija Saariaho Opera Reviewed

In fact, during the performance I attended, on Tuesday, I periodically tried to listen exclusively to the instrumental lines and their interplay, but despite the obvious virtuosity and density of the score, my ears kept lifting back up to the stage, to the lucid, inexorable action, the integrated theatrical whole. Porous and agile; simmering beneath and around the voices; and only occasionally, briefly exploding, this is music as a vehicle for exploring and intensifying drama. It is complex, yet confident enough to exist not merely for its own sake.
MusicNME

Angel Olsen announces ’80s covers EP ‘Aisles’

Angel Olsen has announced ‘Aisles’, a new EP of ’80s covers – you can hear her rendition of Laura Branigan’s ‘Gloria’ below. The five-track EP is set to arrive on August 20 and will be the first release on Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic. As well as taking on Branigan’s...
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

Angel Olsen Preps Eighties Covers Album, Drops 'Gloria'

Angel Olsen will travel back to the Eighties with an EP of covers, out digitally on August 20th. Olsen previewed Aisles with a cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” a sultry rendition with a slowed-down tempo. “I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance,” she said in a statement. “I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”
Musictreblezine.com

Angel Olsen covers Laura Branigan, Billy Idol, OMD on new EP, Aisles

Angel Olsen has announced a new covers EP. On September 24, she’ll release Aisles via Jagjaguwar. The set features covers of ’80s-era tracks, including songs by Billy Idol, Men Without Hats, OMD and Alphaville. The first song she’s shared from the new EP is her take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which you can hear below.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Brad Wier

Up and Coming Los Angeles Artist Lazy Daze Releases First EP "Pitted"

Los Angeles artist Lazy Daze is setting off the Summer right with his debut EP "Pitted" being released today. His 6-track EP is his first official album release as an artist. Lazy Daze and his manager, Jack Buckley, have been working hard this past year to release this groovy EP just in time for the Summer. It's chock-full of hits that will have you playing them on repeat over and over again.
Musicstereoboard.com

Jack Savoretti - Europiana (Album Review)

If albums were rated according to best intentions, even the most bitter listener would happily give Jack Savoretti’s sojourn into the worlds of disco, funk and ‘80s synth-pop a big thumbs up. Designed as a soundtrack to the summer holidays we’ve recently been denied, the singer wanted ‘Europiana’ to provide much needed escapism after a year of turmoil and to celebrate the music that binds citizens of Europe together. A lofty goal.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

LCD Soundsystem reissuing ‘The Long Goodbye’ 5-LP MSG live album

After releasing their third album, James Murphy decided to break up LCD Soundsystem and play one final show with the ethos of "If it's a funeral, let's have the best funeral ever." It was their biggest and longest show of their existence -- a three-and-a-half hour extravaganza at Madison Square Garden on April 2, 2011 -- with an all-white (suggested) dress code and guest appearances by members of Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock, and Light Asylum’s Shannon Funches. Across 28 songs, they played nearly everything you'd want to hear from them at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy