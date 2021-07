Sounding the horn for Teller County, Debbie Miller plays up her role as a 15-year member of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center board. President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Miller has been named chair-elect of the workforce board and assumes the position in 2022. “I’ve made it my mission to see that they know about Teller County,” she said. “We are a different dynamic up here about how we operate.”