Colorado Springs, CO

Colorao Springs natives open Dynamo Coffee Roasting — named with a nod to Nikola Tesla

By AVALON MANLY
Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill and Leah Hotop both worked at a coffee shop during their college years. They went on their first date and later got engaged in the same caffeinated spot. During some years of Will’s army service in Fairbanks, Alaska, they both worked with and learned from area coffee roasters. It makes sense, then, that when they moved back to their native Colorado Springs, the first thing they did was open a coffee shop.

