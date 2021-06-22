Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Safe Place for Pets aims to spread cheer to pets in need with Christmas in July fundraiser

By WILLIAM J. DAGENDESH
Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Springs animal shelter Safe Place for Pets is asking community members to unleash the holiday cheer and make it very merry July for pets in need of medical care. The nonprofit, whose mission is to provide care, support and rehoming services for pets of terminally ill people, is holding its annual “Christmas in July” fundraiser to benefit its four-legged residents who weathered the pandemic. The monthlong virtual event will run from July 1-31.

