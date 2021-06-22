Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 5

I know, I kind of have a quinoa salad obsession, but I am not going to apologize for sharing another quinoa salad recipe because I know you are going to LOVE this one. This Charred Corn & Avocado Quinoa Salad is incredible! It is loaded with flavor and the perfect side dish for summertime. I took it to a cookout over the weekend and everyone was begging for the recipe. It was the first salad to go! I was thrilled everyone loved it, but kind of sad I didn’t have any leftovers, ha! It’s ok, I will make this one again and again!