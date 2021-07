JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With Gov. Mike Parson’s signature, Missouri became the last state to enact a sales tax on online purchases, commonly known as a Wayfair tax. SBs 153 and 97 from Sen. Andrew Koenig allows the state to impose a sales tax on online purchases made through vendors with a physical presence in the state, a practice Parson said had already been adopted by 49 states and Washington, D.C. Parson said the change would benefit more than 570,000 small businesses across the state.