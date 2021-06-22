Cancel
Don’t Go Over 20 Miles Per Hour: New British Ajax Armored Vehicle Might Be Unsafe

By Peter Suciu
19fortyfive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall consumer advocate and former presidential hopeful Ralph Nader. There is a new vehicle that is apparently “unsafe at any speed” and unlike the American automobiles of the 1960s, this one was designed with the protection of the occupants at the forefront. It is the British Army’s new Ajax armored vehicle, which is reportedly plagued by excessive vibration and noise and is unsafe to drive at speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour.

