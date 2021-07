Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.