England are through to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 after an emotional 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. Raheem Sterling, who had scored England's only two goals of the group stage, was the hero with his second-half strike in front of goal. His winner came in the 75th minute, with Germany missing their best chance of the game just seconds later, sending the Three Lions into the last eight, where they'll face either Ukraine or Sweden.