Soap Opera Preview
Liam implored Hope to be realistic about their future. Thomas was shocked after receiving previously unseen texts from Vinny. Steffy and Hope agreed to join forces to keep Liam's spirits up while in prison. Learning the truth about Vinny's death put Thomas in a dangerous situation. Emotions ran high when Katie visited Dollar Bill in jail. Justin came into his own at Spencer while Bill and Liam were indisposed. Thomas appealed to Justin's sense of decency. Wait to See: Reunited in prison, Bill and Liam discussed Justin's plan to set them free. Being held captive, Thomas is horrified when Justin details his plan. Afraid that Paris will spill her secret, Quinn asks Eric for a vow renewal ceremony.www.courierjournal.net