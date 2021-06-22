Cancel
Barren County, KY

Red Cross Names New Principal; Austin Tracy will name theirs Tuesday

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Maples has been named Principal of Red Cross Elementary School. Mr. Maples has been an educator and administrator in Barren County Schools for the past twelve years. He served as a special education teacher at Barren County High School and Austin Tracy Elementary and also worked as a district instructional coach before taking on the role of assistant principal at Red Cross Elementary. His experiences as assistant principal have established a strong foundation for leadership.

