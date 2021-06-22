Less CRT, more ABCs?

Northern Kentucky Republican Rep. Joe Fischer is taking heat from some leftists after pre-filing legislation banning teaching or instructional materials in Kentucky’s public schools which assumes or suggests an individual by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive; bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race; or is made to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” simply because of race, sex or religion.