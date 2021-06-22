2 Recipients to UNA

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama has granted a number of scholarships to students throughout the Shoals. Two recipients include:. • Solomon David Heinkel of Killen has been awarded a Band Performance Award by UNA. Heinkel is a graduate of Shoals Christian School, where he was a member of the marching band from fifth through twelfth grade and served as First Chair in the All State Red Band. As an incoming freshman at UNA, Heinkel plans to major in Music Education with a minor in Music Performance. He is the son of Don and Angela Heinkel.